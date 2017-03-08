Teen, in country illegally, said he beheaded his mother 'because I felt like it'

1:06 Statue of Liberty's lights go out Pause

5:09 Talk to your doctor about your sexual health

1:46 Student juggles for police after traffic stop

0:43 Surveillance video shows two theft suspects peering into cars in SLO neighborhood

1:20 People flock to California Western Monarch Butterfly Day at Pismo State Beach

3:07 Watch San Luis Obispo's award-winning tourism video

0:21 Cal Poly College of Architecture and Environmental Design job fair

6:51 Trump touts 'America first' message at CPAC

1:33 How to grill ribs: Tips from The Rib Line's kitchen