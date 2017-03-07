In ‘possibly the best news ever,’ Starburst announces it will sell all-pink packs

For some people, there’s no better feeling in the world than opening a pack of Starburst and pulling out a pink-wrapped chew first.
For those people, the month of April just got a whole lot brighter.
IT’S TRUE! All pink packs are real, and they’re fabulous. #iampinkstarburst pic.twitter.com/JypKvcXSGb— Starburst (@Starburst) March 7, 2017
Yes, for the first time ever, Starburst will sell limited edition packs with only one flavor: pink.
Starburst, which is owned by the Wrigley Company, a subsidiary of Mars, Inc., made the move after it noticed fans on social media seemed to prefer pink over every other flavor.
“There’s even a meme about being treated ‘like a Pink Starburst,’” Matt Montei, the senior director of confections at Wrigley, told Mashable. “The Pink conversation and fanfare has continued to grow so we decided to act.”
Seemingly confirming Wrigley’s decision, social media lit up Thursday with fans overjoyed at the news, with one writer at the A.V. Club going so far as to say the move was “as God intended.”
According to unscientific polls from Buzzfeed and Quibblo, pink, technically labelled as strawberry, is in fact the most popular flavor among fans, with 47 percent of respondents in both polls choosing it from the original four flavors as their favorite.
The red Starburst flavor, technically cherry, was second favorite in both polls as well, and according to some academic researchers, that’s no coincidence. Americans prefer red- and pink-colored candies and sweets at far higher rates than any other colors, though why exactly that is is unclear, per Slate. However, it is commonly accepted among researchers that the color of a food impacts people’s taste and preferences.
Because of that, red- and pink-heavy food products have become increasingly common. Starburst has already previously launched “FaveReds,” packages that contain only red or pink flavors.
Still, the news of all-pink packages was celebrated as a momentous occasion among fans.
