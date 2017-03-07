The Latest: Texas executes man in murder-for-hire scheme

1:26 Smartphones getting smarter Pause

0:43 Surveillance video shows two theft suspects peering into cars in SLO neighborhood

1:20 People flock to California Western Monarch Butterfly Day at Pismo State Beach

0:21 Cal Poly College of Architecture and Environmental Design job fair

0:46 This is what California's bullet train would look like

3:07 Watch San Luis Obispo's award-winning tourism video

1:33 How to grill ribs: Tips from The Rib Line's kitchen

1:58 After fire, SLO-Botics team uses French Hospital space to regroup for competition

2:45 Watch sea otters (and their pups) play, spin and swim near Morro Bay