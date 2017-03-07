Afghan family detained in LA is freed but review is pending

0:47 SLO Mayor Heidi Harmon discusses what "Activism 101" is all about Pause

2:36 Big West basketball: Cal Poly falls to UC Santa Barbara in regular season finale

1:33 How to grill ribs: Tips from The Rib Line's kitchen

0:21 Cal Poly College of Architecture and Environmental Design job fair

0:42 Sister talks about Destiny Borges' death at Yosemite

0:54 Leopard shark swims among surfers in Pismo Beach

2:41 Dog attack survivor recalls deadly encounter: 'I said, "The dogs are eating us" '

5:11 Advocates of the Chumash Heritage National Marine Sanctuary explain why they support it

0:46 Why opponents of the Phillips 66 oil-by-rail project don't want it built