Is social media the solution or the problem to feeling lonely?

Social media might be meant to strengthen your connections to others, but those who use it most are likelier to feel the opposite, a new study has found.
Researchers at the University of Pittsburgh found that those who used social media for more than two hours a day reported feeling the most lonely or isolated, in a study published by the American Journal of Preventive Medicine Monday.
The researchers, who surveyed 1,787 adults from ages 19 to 32, asked them how often they used platforms including Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat, Google+ and Instagram. In a separate portion, participants were also asked to rate how strongly they agreed with statements about how alone they felt, like “I feel left out” or “I feel that people barely know me.”
The study found that those who used social media more than two hours daily were twice as likely to report feeling social isolation, even after controlling for other factors such as age, gender and relationship status. People who visited a social media site more than 58 times a week were also three times more likely to feel socially isolated than those who visited such sites the least.
But whether social media was causing the loneliness or being used as a salve by the already lonely hearts was unclear.
“We do not yet know which came first — the social media use or the perceived social isolation,” professor of pediatrics and study coauthor Elizabeth Miller told the BBC. “It's possible that young adults who initially felt socially isolated turned to social media. Or it could be that their increased use of social media somehow led to feeling isolated from the real world.”
Study coauthor Brian Primack, who has previously researched links between social media use and depression, told NPR that the study might suggest researchers should further study how social media is used – and if that might have an impact too on how it makes people feel.
