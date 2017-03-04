U.S. Soccer now requires players and coaches to stand for the national anthem

0:44 'No one dies' today, Sacramento teen tells himself before pulling dazed motorist from wrecked car Pause

1:46 DA's office 'fully committed' to 'achieving justice' for slain Peach deputies

1:58 Accused Peach County deputy killer has first court appearance

2:45 Here's what happened when 2 Peach County deputies were shot

4:12 GBI Agent gives update on Peach County deputies shootings

4:31 Locals strut their stuff for 30th annual Phyllis’ Musical Revue in SLO

2:41 Dog attack survivor recalls deadly encounter: 'I said, "The dogs are eating us" '

1:04 Hiking Hang Glider Hill in Cayucos

1:11 Take a tour of Valerie Powell's Cayucos garden