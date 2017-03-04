They were on their way to a hockey game. Then they saw flames, a family in need

1:51 New features await visitors at renovated downtown SLO library Pause

2:41 Dog attack survivor recalls deadly encounter: 'I said, "The dogs are eating us" '

1:57 New developments in the Kristin Smart case lead investigators to Cal Poly hillside

1:30 What the route Kristin Smart took looks like today

5:11 Advocates of the Chumash Heritage National Marine Sanctuary explain why they support it

1:04 Hiking Hang Glider Hill in Cayucos

1:56 Baby elephant seals eat, sleep and cuddle at the Piedras Blancas rookery

0:21 Cal Poly College of Architecture and Environmental Design job fair

1:11 Take a tour of Valerie Powell's Cayucos garden