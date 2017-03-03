US snuffs pot fans' plans to party on Indian land near Vegas

1:13 Atascadero's Charles Paddock Zoo has its bronze tiger back Pause

1:21 Giraffe born live on EarthCam at South Carolina Zoo

1:38 Iowa zoo welcomes a baby giraffe

0:44 'No one dies' today, Sacramento teen tells himself before pulling dazed motorist from wrecked car

1:30 What to do if you think you have a recalled product

4:50 Attorney General Jeff Sessions recuses himself from Russia probe

1:53 Oroville Dam spillway devastation, ruined hillside, clogged river revealed after water flow is stopped

1:42 Central Coast Cyber Forensic Lab offers a new crime-fighting tool in a digital world

0:56 Santa Margarita Lake spills over