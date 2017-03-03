These rattles have been making babies gag —and now they’re being recalled

Parents give kids rattles to keep them occupied, but a new warning advises consumers to immediately take certain rattles away from their young children. At least 680,000 Oball baby rattles have been recalled in the U.S. after some toys reportedly broke and caused young children to gag.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall Friday, saying that the firm received 42 reports of the toy’s plastic disc breaking and releasing small beads.
Two of the reports said that beads were found in children’s mouths and three said that children gagged on them, according to the commission’s release.
The toys were sold for $5 to $7 between January 2016 through February 2017 at Target, Walgreens, Walmart and online retailers including Amazon, Babyhaven.com, Diapers.com, ToysRUs.com, and Walgreens.com.
Recalled Oball Rattles include pink, blue, green and orange models with the number 81031 printed on the inner surface of one of the plastic discs and on the packaging, the release said.
The balls are 4 inches in diameter, and have 28 finger holes. Embedded in the rattles are a clear plastic disc with all orange beads and two clear plastic discs with beads of varying colors on the perimeter.
Rattles included in the recall have the date codes T0486, T1456, T2316, T2856 and T3065 located on a small triangle on the inner surface of the rattle, the release said.
For more information, contact Kids II, the company that makes the Oball, at 877-243-7314 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday. Kids II can also be reached online at kidsii.com. For more information, click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page.
In addition to the 680,000 sold in the U.S., 17,000 were sold in Canada, the CPSC release said.
Chris Cioffi
