Former American Airlines CEO welcomes Trump’s tweets

3:13 Take a ride on the Sugar Mountain Resort chairlift Pause

3:30 Struggle between officer and homeless man shows new use-of-force limits in San Francisco

2:46 Disappearance 40 years ago still haunts husband

1:03 Meet Lt. Col. Khallid Shabazz, the Army's first Islamic division chaplain

1:42 Central Coast Cyber Forensic Lab offers a new crime-fighting tool in a digital world

1:11 Latest aerial view of Lake Oroville spillway repair area

0:21 Cal Poly College of Architecture and Environmental Design job fair

0:56 Santa Margarita Lake spills over

0:51 Heavy overnight rains add more water to an already raging San Luis Obispo Creek