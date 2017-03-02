Subway fires back with its own study to prove its chicken is chicken

0:56 Santa Margarita Lake spills over Pause

2:46 Disappearance 40 years ago still haunts husband

1:42 Central Coast Cyber Forensic Lab offers a new crime-fighting tool in a digital world

1:11 Latest aerial view of Lake Oroville spillway repair area

0:21 Cal Poly College of Architecture and Environmental Design job fair

6:51 Trump touts 'America first' message at CPAC

5:11 Advocates of the Chumash Heritage National Marine Sanctuary explain why they support it

1:33 How to grill ribs: Tips from The Rib Line's kitchen

3:43 Watch killer whales feast on a shark off the Central Coast