What are you giving up for Lent? For some, they’re disconnecting — literally

0:56 Santa Margarita Lake spills over Pause

0:21 Cal Poly College of Architecture and Environmental Design job fair

0:51 Heavy overnight rains add more water to an already raging San Luis Obispo Creek

1:08 Damaged Oroville Dam spillway undergoes more water releases

3:07 See a full and flowing Lake Nacimiento as it nears capacity after recent storms

3:30 Struggle between officer and homeless man shows new use-of-force limits in San Francisco

0:47 ‘Beauty and the Beast’ will have Disney’s first ever gay character

2:01 'Beauty and the Beast' (Official trailer)

0:51 Seals and sea lions are protected under federal law, so share the shore