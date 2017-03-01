She needed a place to hide her meth. So she turned to a 5-year-old, cops say

Shayna Delaney passed a prescription bottle to a 5-year-old child, telling her to hold on.
Inside was methamphetamine, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.
Delaney, 34, of Osprey, was arrested Monday on charges of child neglect without great bodily harm and possession of meth and drug paraphernalia.
Around 5:19 p.m., Delaney was said to be driving erratically and falling asleep at the wheel of a Chevrolet Trailblazer. Witnesses say said she tried to make a U-turn but stopped in the middle of Proctor Road, blocking eastbound and westbound lanes. She was dipping in and out of consciousness, talking to herself and one witness noticed that the child wasn’t buckled in the backseat, according to the probable cause affidavit.
She was pulled over in the parking lot of a Wells Fargo surrounded by paramedics when a prescription bottle containing a baggie of 0.3 grams of meth and two cut straws inside was found by law enforcement. Delaney attempted to hide the bottle by handing it over to the 5-year-old, according to the affidavit.
The child was released to relatives, according to the sheriff’s office.
Delaney, who had a previous child neglect and meth possession charges in December by the Venice Police Department, is being held at the North County jail without bond.
Comments