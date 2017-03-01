Dale Earnhardt Jr. takes the controls of a blimp to give a veteran a memorable ride

3:03 Arroyo Grande woman raising money for surgery that would let her eat again Pause

3:30 Struggle between officer and homeless man shows new use-of-force limits in San Francisco

0:56 Santa Margarita Lake spills over

0:21 Cal Poly College of Architecture and Environmental Design job fair

0:51 Heavy overnight rains add more water to an already raging San Luis Obispo Creek

5:11 Advocates of the Chumash Heritage National Marine Sanctuary explain why they support it

2:16 Drone flies over Lake Oroville Auxiliary Spillway

0:44 A look at the Johnson garden in Morro Bay

1:26 Oroville Dam's main spillway 'stable' but eroded as officials adjust flow rate