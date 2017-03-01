AP News in Brief at 9:04 p.m. EST

Trump speech leaves GOP encouraged, but still divided
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump's first speech to Congress left Republicans encouraged and enthusiastic Wednesday, yet still confronting thorny divisions on health care, taxes and more.
Trump's disciplined and optimistic tone was what GOP lawmakers wanted to hear after a rocky first month that provoked daily anxiety on Capitol Hill with each new presidential tweet. Republicans welcomed Trump's presentation and his call for "a new chapter of American greatness."
"It's just one speech, but I think what we see is a guy who comes from outside the political process now weaving his way through into becoming an effective leader," said Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga.
Vice President Mike Pence said on MSNBC Wednesday morning that Trump showed Congress and the nation his "broad shoulders, big heart, reaching out, focusing on the future."
And House Speaker Paul Ryan declared the speech a "home run."
Trump's immigration mixed message draws skepticism
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump surprised congressional leaders when he suddenly suggested he was open to broad immigration reform. But while there is appetite on Capitol Hill for legislation, there is also skepticism, and the president's hard-line rhetoric over the past two years could make a compromise bill much harder.
Trump signaled a potential shift on Tuesday in a private meeting with news anchors. He told them he was open to legislation that would give legal status to some people living in the U.S. illegally and provide a pathway to citizenship to those brought to the U.S. illegally as children.
Those private comments raised expectations that he might make a similar call in his prime-time address. Instead, Trump pledged to vigorously target people living in the U.S. illegally who "threaten our communities" and prey on "innocent citizens," words similar to his campaign speeches.
The mixed messaging underscored the uncertainty about the president's intentions, and drew a mixed reaction on Capitol Hill. While some in his party could welcome a new push for comprehensive immigration reform, it's far from clear exactly what that might entail. Trump spent his campaign whipping his supporters into a frenzy on the issue, painting a picture of a nation overrun by violent people living here illegally, committing crimes and stealing American jobs.
That's left many Democrats skeptical and Republicans on both sides of the issue appearing to hear what they want.
White House staff told to preserve Russia-related materials
WASHINGTON (AP) — White House lawyers have instructed the president's aides to preserve materials that could be connected to Russian interference in the 2016 election and other related investigations, three administration officials said Wednesday.
The memo, which was sent to White House staff on Tuesday, comes after Senate Democrats last week asked the White House and law enforcement agencies to keep all materials involving contacts that Trump's administration, campaign and transition team — or anyone acting on their behalf — have had with Russian government officials or their associates.
The Senate intelligence committee, which is investigating Russia's role in the 2016 election, has also asked more than a dozen organizations, agencies and individuals to preserve relevant records.
The three administration officials who confirmed that White House staffers were instructed to comply did so on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to publicly disclose the memo from White House counsel Don McGahn.
President Donald Trump has been dogged by questions about his advisers' ties to Russia since the campaign. Federal investigators have been looking into possible contacts between Trump advisers and Russia, while congressional committees are investigating Russia's role in political hacking during the campaign.
Fast learner: Trump gains skill in using trappings of office
WASHINGTON (AP) — Most mornings, President Donald Trump gathers business leaders, union executives or others at the White House for made-for-television meetings meant to project the image of a can-do chief executive.
Trump sits at the center of one of the White House's ornate meeting rooms, offers brief remarks and invites assembled journalists to stick around to hear his guests praise his plans. Few tangible policy decisions emerge from the listening sessions. But the public parts of the meeting are carried in full on cable television, underscoring the ways in which an unconventional new president is using the traditional trappings of the office to his advantage.
Playing the role of president is a crucial skill that doesn't always come easily to Oval Office occupants. The theater of the presidency can't fully mask policy fumbles or awkward disputes, but it can shape the way in which a commander in chief is perceived by the public and can help keep anxious political allies in line.
That was particularly evident Tuesday night, when Trump delivered his first address to a joint session of Congress.
The new president stepped into the House chamber with historically low public approval ratings after a turbulent start to his administration. Some Republicans are growing weary of his refusal — or inability — to stop hurling personal insults and his seeming unwillingness to focus on the GOP's ambitious domestic policy agenda.
Was Trump tribute to fallen soldier fitting or calculated?
CHICAGO (AP) — The televised moment moved a nation: A grief-stricken widow clasping her hands and looking skyward, tears streaming down her face as the nation's lawmakers and president delivered a deafening standing ovation in honor of her fallen husband.
President Donald Trump's tribute to Navy SEAL William "Ryan" Owens during Tuesday's congressional address was seen by many as touching. But others regarded it as a calculated attempt to deflect criticism of his decision to approve a failed military operation and to turn around his administration's shaky start with a gesture that sought to unify a deeply divided country.
Social media was abuzz with both praise and criticism.
Trump was praised on Twitter as giving "the greatest respect to Carryn Owens" and for moving "viewers to tears with his love for our fallen military."
But others said Trump was responsible for Owens' death and criticized the "exploitation of his widow for last night's dog and pony show."
AP Explains: Trump's new office on immigrant crime
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is spotlighting violence committed by immigrants, announcing the creation of a national office that can assist American victims of such crimes. He said during his address Tuesday night that the Homeland Security Department's Victims Of Immigration Crime Engagement office will provide a voice for people ignored by the media and "silenced by special interests."
Critics of the president's approach to immigration say the proposal is misguided, in part because studies show immigrants are less likely to commit crime than native-born U.S. citizens.
A look at the proposal and what it aims to do:
WHAT IS THE VICTIMS OF IMMIGRATION CRIME ENGAGEMENT OFFICE?
Trump's plan is to create VOICE as an office to ensure that victims of immigrant crime are kept abreast of developments in their cases and the deportation proceedings of suspects. It's a role similar to that of victim advocates who work in local and state courts.
AP Exclusive: Taxes could flow with Dakota Access pipeline
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota stands to gain more than $110 million annually in tax revenue after oil begins coursing through the Dakota Access pipeline, an analysis by The Associated Press shows.
The calculation shows the potential payoff for a state whose officials have supported the pipeline despite concerns from Native American tribes and other opponents who fear it could harm drinking water and sacred sites. The money the state stands to make in just one year far outstrips the $33 million in costs to police a section of the pipeline that's been the subject of intense and sometimes violent protests over the last year.
"The amount of the windfall to the state doesn't surprise me at all," said Payu Harris, an American Indian activist and pipeline opponent. "That's why the state of North Dakota expended the resources they did."
Dallas-based Energy Transfer Partners' $3.8 billion pipeline will carry oil more than 1,000 miles to a shipping point in Illinois and may be moving oil as early as next week. Its completion would be welcome both for drillers seeking a cheaper path to market and for the state government in North Dakota, where declining tax revenue has clouded its budget.
"Every dollar they get extra is good for the state as well," state tax commissioner Ryan Rauschenberger said.
Yahoo punishes CEO in latest fallout from security breakdown
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Yahoo is punishing CEO Marissa Mayer and parting ways with its top lawyer for the mishandling of two security breaches that exposed the personal information of more than 1 billion users and already have cost the company $350 million.
Mayer won't be paid her annual bonus nor receive a potentially lucrative stock award because a Yahoo investigation concluded her management team reacted too slowly to one breach discovered in 2014.
Yahoo's general counsel, Ronald Bell, resigned without severance pay for his department's lackadaisical response to the security lapses.
Alex Stamos, Yahoo's top security officer at the time of the 2014 breach, left the company in 2015.
Although Yahoo's security team uncovered evidence that a hacker backed by an unnamed foreign government had pried into user accounts in 2014, executives "failed to act sufficiently" on that knowledge, according to the results of an internal investigation disclosed Wednesday. At that time, Yahoo only notified 26 people that their accounts had been breached.
Texas Rangers to investigate Baylor handling of sex assaults
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas' top law enforcement agency has opened a preliminary investigation into Baylor University and how it handled reports of sexual and physical assault over several years.
The Texas Rangers confirmed Wednesday they are working with the McLennan County prosecutor's office to "determine if further action is warranted."
A group of state lawmakers had called Tuesday for the Rangers to investigate Baylor, which faces several federal lawsuits from women who say the school ignored or mishandled their reports of assault for years.
Baylor officials say an internal investigation found at least 17 women who reported being sexually assaulted by 19 football players in recent years, although one lawsuit puts the number at more than 50 women.
The statement from the Texas Rangers didn't say if the agency was looking at specific cases or current or former school employees and students.
Gene therapy lets a French teen dodge sickle cell disease
A French teen who was given gene therapy for sickle cell disease more than two years ago now has enough properly working red blood cells to dodge the effects of the disorder, researchers report.
The first-in-the-world case is detailed in Thursday's New England Journal of Medicine.
About 90,000 people in the U.S., mostly blacks, have sickle cell, the first disease for which a molecular cause was found. Worldwide, about 275,000 babies are born with it each year.
"Vexing questions of race and stigma have shadowed the history of its medical treatment," including a time when blacks who carry the bad gene were urged not to have children, spurring accusations of genocide, Keith Wailoo of Princeton University wrote in a separate article in the journal.
The disease is caused by a single typo in the DNA alphabet of the gene for hemoglobin, the stuff in red blood cells that carries oxygen. When it's defective, the cells sickle into a crescent shape, clogging tiny blood vessels and causing bouts of extreme pain and sometimes more serious problems such as strokes and organ damage. It keeps many people from playing sports and enjoying other activities of normal life.
