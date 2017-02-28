National

February 28, 2017 9:23 AM

Injuries reported as car runs into people at Alabama Mardi Gras parade

By Vann Trotter

vtrotter@mcclatchy.com

A car ran into people at the start of a Mardi Gras parade in Gulf Shores, Alabama, on Tuesday, and multiple injuries have been reported. The City of Gulf Shores tweeted that the parade has been canceled.

This breaking story will be updated.

Related content

National

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

2016's worst red-light runners

View more video

Nation & World Videos