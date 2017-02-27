10 Things to Know for Tuesday

0:56 Santa Margarita Lake spills over Pause

1:20 Indiana State Police officer points out an auto safety feature you should be using

2:17 Senate Democrats unveil $1 trillion infrastructure plan

6:27 Woman does cartwheels for cops during a sobriety test

1:12 How Oscars statues are made

4:35 Modesto Police Body Camera Footage (long)

1:29 Modesto Police Body Camera Footage (short)

1:00 Cambria bakery heavily damaged by vehicle that crashed into building

1:04 Hiking Hang Glider Hill in Cayucos