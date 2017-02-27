Teen is fighting a disease that attacked her brain ‘like a termite’

0:56 Santa Margarita Lake spills over Pause

1:20 Indiana State Police officer points out an auto safety feature you should be using

3:40 Watch Darlene Love, who will perform at the Cohan Center, sing with Bruce Springsteen

6:27 Woman does cartwheels for cops during a sobriety test

3:55 Barack and Michelle Obama's final Christmas address from the White House

1:12 How Oscars statues are made

0:51 Heavy overnight rains add more water to an already raging San Luis Obispo Creek

1:04 SLO County Hike of the Week: Hang Glider Hill

1:00 Cambria bakery heavily damaged by vehicle that crashed into building