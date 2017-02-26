Oscar Watch: The biggest moments from the Academy Awards (so far)

0:56 Santa Margarita Lake spills over Pause

0:51 Heavy overnight rains add more water to an already raging San Luis Obispo Creek

4:35 Modesto Police Body Camera Footage (long)

1:00 Cambria bakery heavily damaged by vehicle that crashed into building

1:29 Modesto Police Body Camera Footage (short)

10:34 Actor Bill Paxton talks about seeing JFK in Fort Worth

2:59 Olathe shooting victim is being called a hero

0:46 SUV pulled from Oceano Dunes creek crossing

0:21 Cal Poly College of Architecture and Environmental Design job fair