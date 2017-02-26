Do you have this apple sauce? Throw it away or return it. It could contain glass

10:34 Actor Bill Paxton talks about seeing JFK in Fort Worth Pause

3:26 Fatal confrontation caught on convenience store camera

3:41 Watch California National Guard chopper crew rescue man, 81, from Plumas County flood waters

0:46 SUV pulled from Oceano Dunes creek crossing

0:56 Santa Margarita Lake spills over

0:51 Heavy overnight rains add more water to an already raging San Luis Obispo Creek

1:00 Cambria bakery heavily damaged by vehicle that crashed into building

0:21 Cal Poly College of Architecture and Environmental Design job fair

1:56 Baby elephant seals eat, sleep and cuddle with their moms at the crowded Piedras Blancas rookery