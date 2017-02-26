Emmy-winning actor Bill Paxton dies at 61

Emmy-winning actor Bill Paxton, 61, has died due to complications from surgery, multiple news organizations are reporting.
“A loving husband and father, Bill began his career in Hollywood working on films in the art department and went on to have an illustrious career spanning four decades as a beloved and prolific actor and filmmaker,” according to a statement from a family representative. “Bill’s passion for the arts was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth and tireless energy were undeniable. We ask to please respect the family’s wish for privacy as they mourn the loss of their adored husband and father.”
Paxton’s credits include “Apollo 13,” “Twister” and “Big Love.”
He was starring in the CBS series “Training Day” at the time of his death.
