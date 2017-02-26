Emmy-winning actor Bill Paxton dies at 61

0:56 Santa Margarita Lake spills over Pause

0:51 Heavy overnight rains add more water to an already raging San Luis Obispo Creek

3:26 Fatal confrontation caught on convenience store camera

6:27 Woman does cartwheels for cops during a sobriety test

2:59 Olathe shooting victim is being called a hero

1:00 Cambria bakery heavily damaged by vehicle that crashed into building

0:37 Motorcyclist killed in Shell Beach crash

3:07 See a full and flowing Lake Nacimiento as it nears capacity after recent storms

1:56 Baby elephant seals eat, sleep and cuddle with their moms at the crowded Piedras Blancas rookery