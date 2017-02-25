Democrats elect Perez, former labor secretary, as chairman

0:45 Crews remove downed trees at Morro Bay State Park after storms Pause

0:58 Great white shark caught on video off Florida coast

1:04 TSA's Top 10 most unusual checkpoint finds of 2016

1:30 What to do if you think you have a recalled product

6:51 Trump touts 'America first' message at CPAC

0:37 California Assembly Republicans try to take on majority Democrats

0:56 Santa Margarita Lake spills over

1:56 Baby elephant seals eat, sleep and cuddle with their moms at the crowded Piedras Blancas rookery

3:46 A rare kayak trip down the Salinas River in north San Luis Obispo County