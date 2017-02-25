Supreme Court weighs law banning sex offenders from Facebook

3:13 Doctor gets big lift in East St. Louis after car breaks down on way to surgery Pause

6:27 Woman does cartwheels for cops during a sobriety test

2:59 Olathe shooting victim is being called a hero

1:00 Cambria bakery heavily damaged by vehicle that crashed into building

0:45 Crews remove downed trees at Morro Bay State Park after storms

0:37 California Assembly Republicans try to take on majority Democrats

6:51 Trump touts 'America first' message at CPAC

0:56 Santa Margarita Lake spills over

3:07 See a full and flowing Lake Nacimiento as it nears capacity after recent storms