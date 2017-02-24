He allegedly robbed a bank. A shave and haircut didn’t keep him from being caught.

6:27 Woman does cartwheels for cops during a sobriety test Pause

2:29 White House: Administration plans to take action on recreational marijuana

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

0:50 The White House says transgender policies best left to the states

2:39 A transgender student’s ‘courageous’ journey to become a Morehead-Cain scholar

0:47 Accused killer of Tara Grinstead arrives in court

2:23 'We always knew it would be solved,' said Tara Grinstead's stepmother

2:18 Ryan Duke hears charges in Tara Grinstead killing

3:07 See a full and flowing Lake Nacimiento as it nears capacity after recent storms