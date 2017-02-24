Army makes history by putting a Muslim in charge of a division’s spiritual needs

3:07 See a full and flowing Lake Nacimiento as it nears capacity after recent storms Pause

6:27 Woman does cartwheels for cops during a sobriety test

1:53 Who is Tanner Braungardt?

0:26 Man worries friend is among victims in bar shooting

2:29 White House: Administration plans to take action on recreational marijuana

1:33 Police investigate shooting at Austins Bar and Grill in Olathe

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

0:47 Accused killer of Tara Grinstead arrives in court

2:23 'We always knew it would be solved,' said Tara Grinstead's stepmother