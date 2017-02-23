AP News in Brief at 12:04 a.m. EST

6:27 Woman does cartwheels for cops during a sobriety test Pause

0:47 Accused killer of Tara Grinstead arrives in court

2:23 'We always knew it would be solved,' said Tara Grinstead's stepmother

0:26 Man worries friend is among victims in bar shooting

1:33 Police investigate shooting at Austins Bar and Grill in Olathe

3:07 See a full and flowing Lake Nacimiento as it nears capacity after recent storms

0:45 Crews remove downed trees at Morro Bay State Park after storms

0:46 SUV pulled from Oceano Dunes creek crossing

0:56 Santa Margarita Lake spills over