He read his mom's note every day. It helped him take his team to the playoffs

6:27 Woman does cartwheels for cops during a sobriety test Pause

2:57 Resident regrets following and photographing man walking in Waldo

1:59 Oroville evacuees given the green light to return home, evacuation warning remains

0:40 Oroville dam break would flood almost 200,000 California residents in 7 hours

1:24 Waldo homeowners group tries to make amends after man’s arrest

1:09 These dams loom large in Northern California's water world

2:29 Mexico President Peña Nieto rejects U.S. decision to build wall

1:47 The checks and balances of executive orders

1:46 Town hall with U.S. Rep. Salud Carbajal draws hundreds in Arroyo Grande