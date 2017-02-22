Former USA Gymnastics doctor charged with sexual assault

0:47 3 rescued after car gets stuck in San Marcos Creek near San Miguel Pause

1:13 White House: Mexico border wall could be funded by tax on imports

1:30 What to do if you think you have a recalled product

0:56 Santa Margarita Lake spills over

1:37 Highlights of Coast Union basketball playoff win over Faith Baptist

1:56 Flooding, storm damage in Morro Bay

0:58 Atascadero Lake spills over for first time in 7 years

0:41 A year ago, Lake Nacimiento was almost dry. Here's what it looks like now after the rain.

0:46 SUV pulled from Oceano Dunes creek crossing