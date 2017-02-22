Are people really leaving items on windshields as a trap?

1:30 What to do if you think you have a recalled product Pause

1:04 TSA's Top 10 most unusual checkpoint finds of 2016

1:13 White House: Mexico border wall could be funded by tax on imports

0:47 3 rescued after car gets stuck in San Marcos Creek near San Miguel

1:37 Highlights of Coast Union basketball playoff win over Faith Baptist

0:56 Santa Margarita Lake spills over

0:21 Cal Poly College of Architecture and Environmental Design job fair

0:41 A year ago, Lake Nacimiento was almost dry. Here's what it looks like now after the rain.

0:46 SUV pulled from Oceano Dunes creek crossing