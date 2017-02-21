Judge blocks Texas cutting Medicaid to Planned Parenthood

1:13 Cal Poly dormitory remains threatened by unstable hillside; two large trees cut down Pause

0:48 What happens when a young man challenges a deputy to a dance off

1:31 Selma business owner closes shop in solidarity for day without immigrants

0:32 Don Pedro spillway water flows over road

2:06 Mayor, residents react to Wal-Mart's decision to not build a store in Atascadero

0:46 SUV pulled from Oceano Dunes creek crossing

0:55 Wind topples big-rigs on Highway 46 East near Cholame

1:58 After fire, SLO-Botics team uses French Hospital space to regroup for competition

0:51 Heavy overnight rains add more water to an already raging San Luis Obispo Creek