Hundreds rescued from California floodwaters in San Jose

1:13 White House: Mexico border wall could be funded by tax on imports Pause

0:48 What happens when a young man challenges a deputy to a dance off

0:34 Parents duke it out in Kendall, Florida Chuck E Cheese

0:47 3 rescued after car gets stuck in San Marcos Creek near San Miguel

1:13 Cal Poly dormitory remains threatened by unstable hillside; two large trees cut down

0:32 Don Pedro spillway water flows over road

0:46 SUV pulled from Oceano Dunes creek crossing

2:06 Mayor, residents react to Wal-Mart's decision to not build a store in Atascadero

0:55 Wind topples big-rigs on Highway 46 East near Cholame