Brother of NFL star charged with rape, cyberstalking and assault

1:31 Selma business owner closes shop in solidarity for day without immigrants Pause

1:35 Fear of immigration raids concerned KC churchgoers on Sunday

2:49 Children of undocumented immigrants nervous about future of DACA policy

1:48 Trucks, helicopters dump loads of boulders in rush to fortify Oroville dam spillway

1:23 Under threat of Oroville dam, hundreds find shelter at Nevada County Fairgrounds

1:42 Water gushes at California's Lake Oroville dam

4:11 What you need to know about the massive Oroville dam emergency in California

2:13 What does U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement do?

1:13 Cal Poly dormitory remains threatened by unstable hillside; two large trees cut down