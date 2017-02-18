Man dies after breaching security at Honolulu airport

0:36 A tale of two rental houses in Fort Worth Pause

2:49 Children of undocumented immigrants nervous about future of DACA policy

2:38 How to use the nutrition facts label to make healthier food choices

1:31 Selma business owner closes shop in solidarity for day without immigrants

0:55 Wind topples big-rigs on Highway 46 East near Cholame

0:50 Stranded vehicle pulled out of flooded Oceano intersection

3:40 Watch Darlene Love, who will perform at the Cohan Center, sing with Bruce Springsteen

1:56 Flooding, storm damage in Morro Bay

1:42 Oroville residence react to possible second evacuation with storm approaching