Outside of Washington, Trump slips back into campaign mode

President Donald Trump is marking his first month in the White House by doing what he loves best: campaigning.
Trump plans to appear as a campaign rally at an airport hangar in central Florida on Saturday. The event in Melbourne comes as he seeks to regain his footing following a series of crises that have threatened his young administration.
For Trump, the rally offers an opportunity to recapture the energy of his upstart campaign and to connect with his supporters. Trump spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders says the president wants to "speak directly to people across this county in an unfiltered way in a way that doesn't have any bias."
On Friday while visiting a Boeing plant in South Carolina, Trump slipped back into his campaign's "America First" message with ease.
