2:15 Various agencies respond to Lake Oroville Dam emergency Pause

1:55 Learn how to 'pour over' properly

0:50 Oroville residents return home after evacution order lifted

4:11 What you need to know about the massive Oroville dam emergency in California

1:03 Winds batter South County; flooding, and downed trees, power lines block roadways

1:09 Trees crush cars, solar panels at Morro Bay High; students to be evacuated from campus

3:40 Watch Darlene Love, who will perform at the Cohan Center, sing with Bruce Springsteen

1:56 Baby elephant seals eat, sleep and cuddle with their moms at the crowded Piedras Blancas rookery

0:46 SUV pulled from Oceano Dunes creek crossing