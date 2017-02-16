AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Latin America, Caribbean

In this Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017 photo, men in Frozen's Princess Elsa costumes carry a man as they dance during the Banda de Ipanema carnival "bloco" parade in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Merrymakers take to the streets in hundreds of open-air "bloco" parties ahead of Rio's over-the-top Carnival, the highlight of the year for many.
Silvia Izquierdo
AP Photo
In this Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017 photo, an image of disappeared victim Miguel Angel Soler is projected on a building as a tribute organized by Paraguayan artists, in Asuncion, Paraguay. Soler, a Paraguay Communist Party leader who was tortured and killed by police in 1975 during Gen. Alfredo Stroessner's dictatorship, is one of four bodies recently identified after being exhumed from a National Police property.
Jorge Saenz
AP Photo
In this Thursday, Feb 9, 2017 photo, Nelson Eduardo Conclaves lies in a pool of blood as a neighbor stands over him in Vitoria, Espirito Santo state, Brazil. According to his mother Erlita Pereira Goncalves, her 30-year-old son was shot dead by attackers who broke into their home and killed him in front of her.
Diego Herculano
AP Photo
In this Friday, Feb. 10, 2017 photo, a bullet ridden sports utility vehicle is taken away by authorities after a gun battle with marines in which a man identified by authorities as the leader of the Beltran Leyva drug cartel, Juan Francisco Patron Sanchez, and several of his accomplices, died during the exchange of gunfire in Tepic, Nayarit state, Mexico. During the battle, marines poured gunfire into a house from a helicopter-mounted machine gun.
Chris Arias
AP Photo
In this Jan. 18, 2017 photo, a tugboat guides the Ever Living, a Neo-Panamax cargo ship, through the Cocoli locks that are part of the new Panama Canal expansion project in Cocoli, Panama. When they travel through the canal, shipping companies have multimillion-dollar vessels at stake, and any delay due to an accident can cost them money.
Arnulfo Franco
AP Photo
In this Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017 photo, relatives take part in a burial service holding portraits of Carlos Daniel Xiquin, 10, front, and Oscar Armando Toc Cotzajay, 11, who were kidnapped over the weekend and then killed when family could not raise the ransom money, in Ajuix, Guatemala. Authorities found the bodies of the two boys on Sunday, stabbed and thrown into sacks in the municipality of San Juan Sacatepéquez, northwest Guatemala.
Moises Castillo
AP Photo
In this Jan. 23, 2017 photo, Maria Jose de Souza reacts as she talks about her husband who died in a massacre inside Alcacuz prison in Natal, Brazil. A surviving inmate posted cellphone video of the carnage on WhatsApp, and Souza recognized a tattoo on the body of her beheaded husband. He had been in prison for three years for robbery and manslaughter, and was to be released in June.
Felipe Dana
AP Photo
In this Jan. 20, 2017 photo, a worker harvests rosebuds to be shipped to the United States ahead of Valentine's Day, at the Ayura flower company in Tocancipa, north of Bogota, Colombia. Every year police and flower growers in Colombia work around the clock to make sure that the romance of Valentine's Day isn't spoiled by the nation's other major export: cocaine.
Fernando Vergara
AP Photo
This Feb. 2, 2017 photo shows Maracana stadium's dry playing field in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The stadium was renovated for the 2014 World Cup at a cost of about $500 million, and largely abandoned after the Olympics and Paralympics, then hit by vandals who ripped out thousands of seats and stole televisions.
Mario Lobao
AP Photo
In this Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017 photo, a carnival-masked woman drinks mate, a traditional South American herbal drink, while waiting for the start of "Las llamadas" carnival street parade in Montevideo, Uruguay. "Las Llamadas," or The Calls, is a drum-call parade with pounding Afro-Uruguayan rhythmic music known as "Candombe."
Matilde Campodonico
AP Photo
In this Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017 photo, soldiers dressed in period revolutionary war uniforms take part in a ceremony commemorating the 200th anniversary of the Battle of Chacabuco, in Santiago, Chile. The battle marked the beginning of Chile's independence from Spain.
Esteban Felix
AP Photo
In this Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017 photo, American pro wrestler Sam Polinsky aka Sam Adonis takes the ring at Arena Mexico waving an American flag emblazoned with a photo of U.S. President Donald Trump, in Mexico City. He's the guy Mexicans love to hate: The wrestler has become a sensation in Mexico City by adopting the ring persona of a flamboyant Trump supporter.
Eduardo Verdugo
AP Photo
In this Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017 photo, Rodrigo Ramallo of Bolivia's The Strongest, right, is spattered with bits of grass after Mauricio Gomez of Uruguay's Wanderers kicks the ball during a Copa Libertadores soccer match in La Paz, Bolivia. The Strongest went on to win the match 4-0.
Juan Karita
AP Photo
In this Feb. 11, 2017 photo, Uruguay's goalkeeper Santiago Mele, center, celebrates his team's victory at the U-20 South America qualifying soccer tournament in Quito, Ecuador. Uruguay, Brazil, Ecuador and Venezuela qualified for the 2017 South Korea U-20 World Cup.
Dolores Ochoa
AP Photo
