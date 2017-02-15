He killed her boyfriend and chained her up, but the horror was just beginning, woman says

0:46 Dozens rally at Tacoma's Northwest Detention Center after Seattle arrest Pause

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story

3:36 Treasury Secretary Mnuchin announces Venezuela sanctions

2:23 One arrest as protesters block DeVos from D.C. middle school

2:40 Texas woman convicted of voter fraud says she voted Republican

0:51 Trump administration eases Russian sanctions to allow U.S. tech exports

1:38 Flying over Paso Robles in a Ford Tri-Motor airplane

1:35 Crews working to patch a leaky levee at Tyler Island

1:07 Highlights: Atascadero girls soccer beats Dos Pueblos 3-1 in wild card playoff game