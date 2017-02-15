Parents outraged over homework asking how many slaves are needed in the cotton fields

5:11 Advocates of the Chumash Heritage National Marine Sanctuary explain why they support it Pause

0:46 Dozens rally at Tacoma's Northwest Detention Center after Seattle arrest

1:30 Trump issues executive order to begin rolling back Obamacare

3:01 Marijuana effects on your driving

1:07 Highlights: Atascadero girls soccer beats Dos Pueblos 3-1 in wild card playoff game

1:35 Crews working to patch a leaky levee at Tyler Island

6:35 Video shown at SLO Chamber of Commerce dinner draws allegations of sexism

0:41 A year ago, Lake Nacimiento was almost dry. Here's what it looks like now after the rain.

2:06 Mayor, residents react to Wal-Mart's decision to not build a store in Atascadero