'Help me kill my wife,' a man wrote in a text mistakenly sent to his ex-boss, police say

5:11 Advocates of the Chumash Heritage National Marine Sanctuary explain why they support it Pause

0:46 Dozens rally at Tacoma's Northwest Detention Center after Seattle arrest

2:40 Texas woman convicted of voter fraud says she voted Republican

1:32 Press Secretary says press should focus more on leaks than Flynn's resignation

1:07 Highlights: Atascadero girls soccer beats Dos Pueblos 3-1 in wild card playoff game

1:35 Crews working to patch a leaky levee at Tyler Island

0:41 A year ago, Lake Nacimiento was almost dry. Here's what it looks like now after the rain.

0:44 See Santa Margarita Lake at 70 percent capacity after the storms

0:29 This is how dry Lopez Lake has gotten this summer