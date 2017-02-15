Phoenix turns down petition to adopt sanctuary city status

0:46 Dozens rally at Tacoma's Northwest Detention Center after Seattle arrest Pause

1:48 Trucks, helicopters dump loads of boulders in rush to fortify Oroville dam spillway

1:23 Under threat of Oroville dam, hundreds find shelter at Nevada County Fairgrounds

4:11 What you need to know about the massive Oroville dam emergency in California

1:42 Water gushes at California's Lake Oroville dam

8:10 Why Arroyo Grande will investigate Mayor Jim Hill

0:29 5 Mission Prep student-athletes sign National Letters of Intent

0:42 Racing to secure Lake Oroville spillway before a storm arrives

0:46 SUV pulled from Oceano Dunes creek crossing