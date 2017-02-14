Dad accused of tossing son from bridge intended to die, too, cops say. But he survived

1:42 Water gushes at California's Lake Oroville dam Pause

2:06 Mayor, residents react to Wal-Mart's decision to not build a store in Atascadero

2:40 Texas woman convicted of voter fraud says she voted Republican

1:53 Arty McGoo demonstrates how to decorate a Valentine's Day cookie

1:48 Trucks, helicopters dump loads of boulders in rush to fortify Oroville dam spillway

1:23 Under threat of Oroville dam, hundreds find shelter at Nevada County Fairgrounds

2:52 What you need to know about the massive Oroville Dam emergency in California

0:49 Evacuees jam Marysville gas stations

0:37 Tempers flare in Marysville traffic