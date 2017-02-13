Weather Service suffers ‘catastrophic’ outage, stops sending forecasts, warnings

1:53 Arty McGoo demonstrates how to decorate a Valentine's Day cookie Pause

1:07 Jerry Sandusky speaks out entering the Centre County Courthouse

1:17 White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver

1:42 Water gushes at California's Lake Oroville dam

2:16 Drone flies over Lake Oroville Auxiliary Spillway

2:33 Cheers and jeers: Pro wrestling match at The Graduate is a slamming good time

0:33 Gawkers watch water gush from Oroville Dam

1:08 Damaged Oroville Dam spillway undergoes more water releases

2:06 Mayor, residents react to Wal-Mart's decision to not build a store in Atascadero