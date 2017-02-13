Evacuees crowd shelters near California dam

1:42 Water gushes at California's Lake Oroville dam Pause

2:16 Drone flies over Lake Oroville Auxiliary Spillway

2:33 Cheers and jeers: Pro wrestling match at The Graduate is a slamming good time

1:53 Arty McGoo demonstrates how to decorate a Valentine's Day cookie

0:37 Tempers flare in Marysville traffic

2:06 Mayor, residents react to Wal-Mart's decision to not build a store in Atascadero

1:08 Damaged Oroville Dam spillway undergoes more water releases

1:44 SLO County rock climbers take on Cabrillo Peak

1:36 2016's worst red-light runners