An 8-year-old boy’s gruesome death worries social workers across the country

1:41 Fly Ty and Jacinda Jacobs on togetherness Pause

0:51 Marvin Williams: Charlotte Hornets still headed to playoffs

2:16 Drone flies over Lake Oroville Auxiliary Spillway

0:10 Choppers move in as rock-filled bags await positioning on Oroville Dam spillway

0:37 Tempers flare in Marysville traffic

2:15 Watch the preparation before using helicopters to drop bags of rock into hole at Oroville Dam

0:07 Streams of cars seen fleeing Oroville area

2:33 Cheers and jeers: Pro wrestling match at The Graduate is a slamming good time

0:49 Evacuees jam Marysville gas stations