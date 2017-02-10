Principal visits the home of every student who attends her school

0:46 Watch: Late-night missile launch at Vandenberg Pause

3:57 Aerial view of CHP helicopter, crews rescuing stranded Montaña de Oro hiker

1:23 Crews install steel mesh along Hwy. 41 to prevent future rockslides

2:31 Top 20 Under 40: Former Raytheon CEO shares tips for good leaders

1:53 Salud Carbajal talks about his priorities in Congress

0:56 Santa Margarita Lake spills over

0:29 This is how dry Lopez Lake has gotten this summer

1:36 2016's worst red-light runners

0:46 SUV pulled from Oceano Dunes creek crossing