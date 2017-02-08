The science guy is back. Starting in April, Bill Nye wants to save the world.

3:27 Wounded friend recalls Brookside murder-suicide Pause

1:45 Growing mushrooms near Oakdale

0:58 With one shot, Kansas game warden frees two deer

1:39 Five Circus Sarasota members fall from high wire during practice

1:14 Why grow organic?

2:45 ‘Near normal’ hurricane season expected this year

0:46 SUV pulled from Oceano Dunes creek crossing

1:03 Why Hearst Ranch is unlike any other working ranch

0:58 Atascadero Lake spills over for first time in 7 years