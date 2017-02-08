Q&A: Untangling legal issues surrounding Trump's travel ban

3:27 Wounded friend recalls Brookside murder-suicide Pause

1:39 Five Circus Sarasota members fall from high wire during practice

0:53 How cartel drugs are smuggled at the border

0:46 SUV pulled from Oceano Dunes creek crossing

1:03 Why Hearst Ranch is unlike any other working ranch

0:58 Atascadero Lake spills over for first time in 7 years

2:31 Top 20 Under 40: Former Raytheon CEO shares tips for good leaders

0:49 As wet weather hits Arroyo Grande, residents (and roosters) brave the rain

1:43 2016 Election Day by the numbers