Noise exposure has caused hearing loss for a quarter of adults in U.S.

1:18 Artist creating murals to showcase funky past of Avila Beach Pause

0:58 With one shot, Kansas game warden frees two deer

1:15 Blind cheerleaders’ spirit refuses to go unseen

2:29 Women's March draws large crowd in Fresno

1:30 What to do if you think you have a recalled product

0:34 Take a virtual hike along Rocky Canyon Trail

0:41 Truck stuck in flood waters as San Luis Creek rises

1:03 Why Hearst Ranch is unlike any other working ranch

1:20 People flock to California Western Monarch Butterfly Day at Pismo State Beach