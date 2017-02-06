Federal appeals court schedules a hearing on Trump travel ban

0:41 Truck stuck in flood waters as San Luis Creek rises Pause

0:45 Do pigs fly? Well, they walk across neighborhoods in Gulfport

1:31 84 Lumber: The Journey Begins

5:45 White House press secretary criticizes media coverage of inauguration

3:17 84 Lumber: Complete The Journey

3:09 Woman who lost 150 pounds shows off new cookbook

1:16 Lady Gaga flies solo at Super Bowl halftime show

1:18 Artist creating murals to showcase funky past of Avila Beach

1:03 Why Hearst Ranch is unlike any other working ranch