‘Humbling generosity’: ISIS hostage’s parents donate to group they say abandoned her

0:41 Truck stuck in flood waters as San Luis Creek rises Pause

1:03 Why Hearst Ranch is unlike any other working ranch

0:45 Do pigs fly? Well, they walk across neighborhoods in Gulfport

1:31 84 Lumber: The Journey Begins

3:17 84 Lumber: Complete The Journey

1:18 Artist creating murals to showcase funky past of Avila Beach

1:48 Hiker rescued from peak in Montana de Oro State Park

1:53 Salud Carbajal talks about his priorities in Congress

0:48 Trump counters on Putin question, says 'Our country's so innocent?'